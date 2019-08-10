Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $356,000 as Market Value Rose; As Colgate (CL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Position by $925,208

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,234 are owned by Plancorp Limited Company. Vgi Pty Limited reported 1.92M shares stake. Finemark Bancshares Tru accumulated 15,202 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.12% or 3,409 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc accumulated 114,836 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 6,070 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). St Germain D J Co Inc owns 16,530 shares. Kcm Advsr Lc stated it has 0.48% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 31,182 shares. Howe Rusling holds 1,465 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Incorporated has 2.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 279,578 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,026 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares invested in 13,973 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares to 23,834 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CZR, LTXB, CJ and BID SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).