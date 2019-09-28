Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Soros Fund Management Trimmed Its Holding; Quinn Opportunity Partners Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 5.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 19.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.10M, down from 24.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 4.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 4502.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 450,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 460,224 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.81M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 06/04/2018 – VP Bostrom Acquires 870 Of Abercrombie & Fitch Co; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 GAAP SHR $1.05; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SHARES UP 4.4 PCT PREMARKET AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $1.16 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Edgestream Ptnrs LP stated it has 13,886 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 280,697 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 727,970 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.41% or 238,326 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,562 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0% or 13,690 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Architects Inc has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 1 shares. 78,481 were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 45,211 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 249,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,389 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 37,125 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43,900 shares to 314,348 shares, valued at $64.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,500 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 150,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $34.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 191,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 40,887 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Contrarian Capital Mgmt has 3.75 million shares. Gabelli Communication Invest Advisers Inc invested in 0.56% or 442,650 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Allstate has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd reported 120,519 shares. 10.00M were accumulated by Silver Point Cap L P. Glenmede Na accumulated 490 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 448,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lafitte Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 17.52% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 64,299 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership has invested 1.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 2.26 million shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).