Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Soros Fund Management Lowered Stake; Flex LTD (FLEX) Market Valuation Declined While Pzena Investment Management Lifted Holding by $1.72 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 191,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 9.65 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.31M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.04M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 5.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 19.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.10M, down from 24.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 6.56M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

