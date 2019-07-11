Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Soros Fund Management Lowered Position; Manchester Capital Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $957,879 as Market Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 8.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.70 million, down from 33.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 2.32 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 8.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 479,671 shares. Nokota Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.05 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 239,419 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 64,500 are held by Ulysses Limited Liability Corporation. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Md Sass Investors Service reported 2.36 million shares. 300,000 were reported by Serengeti Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 143,914 shares. 126,260 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 310,033 shares stake. 204,681 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 2.96M shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 500,000 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 32.00M shares, valued at $39.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Finance, Illinois-based fund reported 185,400 shares. Srs Management Llc has 1.97M shares. Wills Gru has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,744 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 173,387 were reported by Stillwater Advisors Ltd Co. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 202,654 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% or 2,832 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Lc owns 8,541 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Nottingham Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,862 shares. 204,890 are held by Etrade Capital Lc. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,200 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,236 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability holds 2.7% or 47,403 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.