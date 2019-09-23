Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined While Highland Capital Management Trimmed by $1.51 Million Its Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 16,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 32,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, down from 48,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14 million, down from 16.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 13.56M shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017

Analysts await Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Casars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Glob Invsts holds 0.04% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 10.59M shares. Hm Mngmt Lc owns 171,830 shares. Manikay Lc owns 2.22% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.26M shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 856,529 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,626 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 26,006 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 361,683 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability owns 13,455 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 292,500 shares stake.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65 billion and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,663 shares to 2,075 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 17,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.31% or 7,140 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd holds 16,474 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Bell Fincl Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Covington Mngmt reported 33,953 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Old Fincl Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 52,114 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13,690 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.43% or 115,943 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Com reported 3,546 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 350,628 shares. 24,029 are owned by Channing Ltd Liability Co. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 10,681 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications reported 2,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research reported 68,386 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 0.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).