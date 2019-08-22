Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Redwood Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $800,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Holding in Blackrock (BLK) by $512,827 as Share Value Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 2.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 40,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 39,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $419.09. About 279,498 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS U.S. HAS HEALTHIEST RATIO OF EARNINGS UPGRADES TO DOWNGRADES GLOBALLY, ECONOMIC DATA LOOK SOLID & CONSISTENT WITH EXPANSION; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL SAYS RECENT SELLING OF EM ASSETS CREATES BUYING OPPORTUNITY, PARTICULARLY FOR EQUITIES; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Tender Offer; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares to 2,649 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf Cap reported 20,000 shares. Mengis holds 735 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 520 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,798 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 14,482 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust Com owns 293,110 shares. First Merchants owns 7,145 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.03% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 3,396 shares. Somerset reported 0.83% stake. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 14.56% or 34.03M shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth accumulated 0.22% or 700 shares. Advsrs Ok has 14,451 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Inc invested in 0.33% or 375,000 shares. 40,550 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13,019 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 42,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nordea Inv has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis reported 8.41M shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 167 shares. Parkside Bank Trust invested in 0% or 31 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 609 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 951,988 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 2.50M shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com reported 32,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.02% or 14,970 shares. Lorber David A owns 19,711 shares.