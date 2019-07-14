Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $4.02 Million as Shares Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Shares Declined While Ipswich Investment Management Co Lowered Holding

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 3.90 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05M shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr reported 349,974 shares. Earnest Limited Com holds 423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 6,389 shares. 59,651 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. Strs Ohio reported 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1.43M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,012 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 25,720 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 8,283 were reported by Welch Limited. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.75% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 2,200 are held by American Research Mgmt. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.29% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A owns 70,902 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.58M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T -1.3% as Q4 revenue misses estimate – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T, SunTrust pledge commitment to community giving post-merger – Charlotte Business Journal” published on April 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T readies for Charlotte move with plans for hangar at CLT – Charlotte Business Journal” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SunTrust CEO: When to expect new name for bank resulting from BB&T merger – Orlando Business Journal” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Merged SunTrust/BB&T ranked 8th largest in U.S. – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 126,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assets Inv Limited Com reported 30,000 shares. Moreover, Summit Secs Gp Lc has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 11,133 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier Trust Commerce has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.59 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Comerica Bank stated it has 269,058 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. – CZR – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment Recognized by Computerworld as “Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT” – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,661 shares to 19,857 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.