Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Tutor Perini (TPC) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $786,794 as Stock Value Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 4.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 120,448 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,296 were reported by Invesco. Highbridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.22% or 569,160 shares. Donald Smith And Communications owns 1.08% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 1.64M shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 3,320 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 70,200 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Fmr Limited Liability reported 41 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). First Wilshire Mgmt reported 2.25% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 8,394 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 106,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Css Lc Il owns 1.50M shares. Nwi Ltd Partnership accumulated 450,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.04M were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Hrt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 171,803 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Associate Corp owns 57,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement invested in 482,013 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Destination Wealth owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canyon Capital Advisors has invested 16.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,243 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares to 67,394 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.