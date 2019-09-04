Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake by $437,494 as Shares Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 8.31M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 29,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 52,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 31,474 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

