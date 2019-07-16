Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed Its Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $383,364 as Stock Declined

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 7.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 18,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.18 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $80.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 8,418 shares. 3,093 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated. Carlson Cap Management stated it has 94,237 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.26% or 11,588 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.24% or 10,428 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 11,424 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,060 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 28,550 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 46,336 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company holds 0.11% or 7,579 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Girard Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Tru Na reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura stated it has 29.17M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 73,788 shares. Moneta Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 66,283 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 526,125 shares. 445,000 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company. 103,743 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. 447,976 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Contrarian Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.31M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Capital L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 16.23 million shares. Mason Street Advsr holds 0.06% or 310,033 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

