Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; Managed Asset Portfolios Upped Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Mngmt Inc owns 242,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 18,293 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 395,860 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,139 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 204,711 shares stake. Paloma Management Co holds 59,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital LP owns 1.00 million shares. Advent Mngmt De reported 0.02% stake. Frontfour Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares. Pentwater Mgmt LP invested in 350,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 125,000 are held by Macquarie Group Ltd. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 650,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 15,187 shares. Nomura Holding Inc owns 29.17 million shares. 300 were reported by Destination Wealth Management.