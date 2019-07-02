Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $16.08 Million as Stock Declined; Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $663,208

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,669 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 218,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 268,828 shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 13.89M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 67,644 shares to 415,513 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 295,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Apr 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of March 31, 2017 – PR Newswire” on April 27, 2017. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms of Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms for Its Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 78,849 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested in 10 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Yakira Cap Inc accumulated 268,137 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 460,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 1.34M shares. 237,400 were accumulated by Punch Associates Investment Mngmt. Bartlett & Co Limited Com holds 0% or 7,913 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 1,041 shares. Moreover, Bulldog Invsts Limited Co has 0.43% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 540 are held by Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc). 132,650 were accumulated by 1607 Cap Prtn Lc. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.33% or 375,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 552,703 shares. 491,393 were reported by Jabodon Pt. River Road Asset holds 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Prudential Inc holds 338,902 shares. Redwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 1.80M shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canyon Capital Advsr Lc reported 16.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 442 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability Com. Dupont Corp has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cleararc Inc reported 14,970 shares. Icahn Carl C has invested 3.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks end mostly lower as Iran sanctions hurt oil sector – MarketWatch” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Plays Nice With Carl Icahn, Casino Operator’s Stock Trades Higher – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gambling Stock Roundup: Macau Gaming Revenues Solid, MGM Announces Job Cuts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.