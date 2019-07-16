Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake by $16.08 Million; Shareholder Pier Capital Has Raised Fireeye (FEYE) Position

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 104,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 321,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1.29M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.89M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 9.18 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 251,287 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 178,779 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 241,476 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In stated it has 13,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trellus Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.36% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 105,096 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 63,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 29,869 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 12.95 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Washington Commercial Bank stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 350 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 677 shares. Amp accumulated 28,300 shares. Us National Bank De has 104,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FireEye: Slight Shift – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New FireEye Email Threat Report Reveals Increase in Social Engineering Attacks – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FEYE – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc by 13,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,504 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Abbvie Decides to Acquire Allergan – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Recognized by Computerworld as “Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT” – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 171,803 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,010 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 170,596 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 338,902 shares. 55,000 are owned by Levin Strategies L P. Aperio Group Inc accumulated 0% or 104,561 shares. Lorber David A stated it has 4.71% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mutual Of America Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4.79M shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 68,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Inc has 25,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 22,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Securities holds 0.01% or 69,121 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 1.27 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.