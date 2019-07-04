Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Position; Route One Investment Company LP Raised Its Holding in Fastenal Company (FAST) by $12.61 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.12 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41M, up from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.68M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 1,479 shares. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. 162,900 were reported by Pointstate Capital L P. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 2.31M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 111,013 shares. Prudential Fin reported 338,902 shares. Optimum Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Na holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital owns 143,914 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 310,033 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc owns 1.05M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 598,869 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Kbc Grp Nv reported 584,202 shares stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 10,000 shares. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And, Illinois-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 13,100 shares. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has 0.63% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 15,609 are held by Bokf Na. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 131,963 were reported by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 171,574 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has 0.98% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 282,936 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.65% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 41,200 shares. Proshare Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 16,300 are owned by Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 5,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 6,169 shares. Johnson Finance has 2,330 shares.