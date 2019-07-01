Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.54 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake by $4.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 14.41M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 14,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 25,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $314.97. About 55,252 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 77,254 shares to 71,560 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2,978 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 914 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 4,659 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.18% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Millennium Mngmt owns 420,874 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,198 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Capital Management has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Nwq Invest Mngmt has invested 1.06% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Gotham Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 21,302 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 185,636 shares. 7,850 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bbva Compass Bancshares accumulated 3,676 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd reported 1.27 million shares stake. Long Pond LP invested in 0.44% or 1.46 million shares. Pointstate LP stated it has 162,900 shares. Alpine Assocs Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 637,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nokota Mgmt Lp invested in 1.07% or 4.05 million shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,038 shares. Par Capital Mngmt reported 0.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Segantii Mgmt Limited reported 300,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.