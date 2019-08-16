Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake by $105.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Value Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increased by $68.45 Million Its Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 8.22 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 400,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 6.03M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 5.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 755,429 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares to 757,000 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 471,714 shares to 9.21M shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 321,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.