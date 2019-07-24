Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; Mckesson (MCK) Holding Has Increased by Sio Capital Management Llc

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 5.71 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 46,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 847,911 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $114.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 141,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 268,903 are held by Raymond James Associate. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 186,191 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,722 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 111,013 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Profund Advsrs accumulated 57,053 shares. 58,961 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 526,125 shares. Clearline Capital LP accumulated 2.97% or 652,648 shares. Amer Intll Group Incorporated holds 1.16 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Long Pond LP has 0.44% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 1.04M shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AbbVie to Buy Botox-Maker Allergan, Look Ahead to G-20 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scientific Games Set To Run – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keep On Buying McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 0.01% stake. Argent Tru accumulated 0.05% or 4,346 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,196 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 72,558 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel accumulated 20,605 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 26 were reported by Sandy Spring State Bank. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 9,169 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dowling & Yahnke Llc, California-based fund reported 2,412 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hightower Advsr stated it has 39,253 shares. The New York-based Element Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Prudential has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 307,279 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 571,281 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,153 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:GWPH).