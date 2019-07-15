Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Cut Its Stake; Zebra Technologies Cl (ZBRA) Shareholder Strs Ohio Increased Stake by $29.12 Million

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (ZBRA) by 8082.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 139,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,062 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.56 million, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.43. About 336,529 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.12 million shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 20,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 17,178 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company accumulated 190 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 5,209 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 3.91% or 18,720 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Sei Invests reported 35,245 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 30,967 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 22,621 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.62% or 18,269 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 14,150 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Com Oh invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Corp reported 14,418 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13,885 shares to 115,944 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hg Vora Mgmt Limited Company owns 32.50M shares or 20.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 479,671 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 447,976 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Global Investors holds 11.91M shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Levin Cap Strategies LP has 55,000 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 116,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Silver Point Capital Lp invested in 19.84% or 16.23M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,187 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,612 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.