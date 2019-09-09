Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Position; As Dominion Resources (D) Stock Price Declined, Kingfisher Capital Raised Its Position by $317,604

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 291,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 725,289 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs New York invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Highlander Cap Management Lc accumulated 267 shares. Blue Edge Llc accumulated 0% or 16,332 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1,578 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Asset Mngmt One has 445,107 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 905,878 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 3,204 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.28% or 52,739 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reliant Invest Ltd Llc has 4,075 shares. 70 are owned by Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 1.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 122,030 shares.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.