Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Css Has Lifted Position; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Declined While Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut by $56.71 Million Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 848,494 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Css Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 24819.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.09 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 103,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,899 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Prns Lp holds 355,132 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 14,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.03M were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Dupont Capital has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2.31M shares. 60,674 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. New York-based Summit Group Limited has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13D Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.72 million shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp Inc Inc holds 82,349 shares. 37,440 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com. First Manhattan Co has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 38,100 shares. Charles Schwab owns 2.46M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 13,733 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 9,751 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 80,798 shares. Shell Asset Com has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 12,980 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cap Fund Mngmt has 63,485 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Mariner stated it has 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas Permanent School Fund has 40,431 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 315,520 shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $61.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 324,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).