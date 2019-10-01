Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Orbimed Advisors Boosted Its Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Stock Price Declined

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 556,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.36 million, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 4.45M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 973,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.48 million, up from 955,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.42. About 1.14 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jabodon Pt holds 652,510 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 1.38 million shares. Geode Capital Llc accumulated 6.34 million shares. 43,096 are held by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Bardin Hill Management Prns LP holds 3.32M shares or 5.43% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 490 shares. Landscape Limited has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 168,157 shares. Paloma Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 100,800 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.08% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Of Vermont owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 63,534 shares in its portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42,200 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.