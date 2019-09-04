Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Clearline Capital LP Lifted Its Stake by $3.41 Million; Natixis Position in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Decreased by $3.45 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 132,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 149,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 746,588 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 9.36 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc invested 0.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 418,642 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.03M shares. Bb&T has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 10,354 shares. Alps Advisors reported 11,470 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Assoc Mngmt accumulated 242,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Contrarian Capital Ltd Com holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.31M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 156,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Management Lp holds 1.88M shares. D E Shaw Co owns 0.17% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 14.75M shares. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 29.17 million shares stake. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nwi Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 42,032 shares to 115,902 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 62,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. HPT’s profit will be $155.68M for 6.22 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.