Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake by $60.89 Million as Market Value Declined; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Value Rose, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 39,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 681,096 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31 million, up from 641,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 133,111 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.33 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 12,663 shares to 71,656 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,655 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.63% or 71,132 shares. 15,282 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com. Congress Asset Ma has 0.04% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 772,968 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 27,984 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 61,535 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 2.59 million shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 8,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management holds 202,613 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 16,468 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 30,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $31,860 were bought by Friis Mark E on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was bought by REEDER JOE. 1,000 shares were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J, worth $31,689 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 370 shares valued at $12,323 was bought by Michael Mark C.

