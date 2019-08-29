Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $22.04 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 8.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1018.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 432,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 474,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 42,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.11M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 350,000 are held by Pentwater Capital Mngmt L P. Moreover, Nomura has 1.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 29.17M shares. Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 5.00 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,115 shares. Alpine Assoc Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 242,800 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 240,960 shares. Lorber David A invested in 19,711 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 207,800 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 125,000 shares. Kj Harrison & Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 115,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 210,690 shares to 819,891 shares, valued at $169.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

