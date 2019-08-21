Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Alpine Associates Management Has Cut Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Price Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased by $7.42 Million Its Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 653.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 62,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 72,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 9,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 521,941 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 4.65M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 54,442 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 957 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.26M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Park Avenue holds 0.02% or 3,080 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 197,481 shares. Korea Corporation holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 39,000 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 174 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 58,600 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,666 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,700 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 47,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,639 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 63,487 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 112,319 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 300,041 shares. 22,959 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Com Inc. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 300,000 shares. 43,924 were reported by First Republic Inv Mgmt. 4.93M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 2% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 526,125 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 186,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport Llc accumulated 12,350 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 125,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11,470 shares. 901,428 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.