Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Alpine Associates Management Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; General Mills (GIS) Holding Has Upped by Highstreet Asset Management Inc

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 8,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.19 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 6.05 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25,417 shares to 125,058 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 20,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,243 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Lc holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 867 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.5% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0% or 211 shares. 1,111 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Com. 431,135 are owned by Argent Mngmt Ltd Co. Glovista Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 6,294 shares. The California-based Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). St Germain D J Communications Inc invested in 316,931 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.16% or 8,036 shares. Advisors Capital Management Lc invested 1.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Monetary Group reported 4,015 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dearborn Prtn Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Montgomery Investment Mngmt holds 6.36% or 275,440 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 112,319 shares in its portfolio. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4.52% or 1.72 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Selz Cap Lc has 878,200 shares. Nwi Mngmt LP owns 450,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc invested in 763,143 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup accumulated 7.55M shares. Nomura accumulated 29.17M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 356,885 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 12,092 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 111,000 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment Plays Nice With Carl Icahn, Casino Operator’s Stock Trades Higher – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking George Soros’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 210,690 shares to 819,891 shares, valued at $169.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).