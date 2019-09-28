Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Share Price Rose While Summit Securities Group Upped Its Holding; Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position by $1.59 Million

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 4.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 2038.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 22,748 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 23,864 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 1,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 169.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,666 shares to 177 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 10,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,600 shares to 700 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 9,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pg And E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.