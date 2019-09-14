Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Position Maintained by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; As Regional Management (RM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Raised Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.33M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.37M, up from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 5.59 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 243,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 35,221 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. $132,890 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares were bought by Beck Robert William. Schachtel John D. bought $53,260 worth of stock.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 169,752 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.40M shares, and cut its stake in Joint Corp.