Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stake Held by Oaktree Capital Management Lp; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Valuation Declined, Hs Management Partners Has Lifted by $7.12 Million Its Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 15.25M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.52M, up from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 169,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.16 million, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp by 2,740 shares to 1,960 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Petroleum Co Inc by 50,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,473 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 38,835 shares to 449,427 shares, valued at $73.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

