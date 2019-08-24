Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Position Maintained by Dupont Capital Management Corp; As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 15,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 45,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 61,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 46,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 143,914 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 97,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 110,102 shares to 160,740 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Eagle Asset owns 216,896 shares. National Bank owns 2,317 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 114,990 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 72,000 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 51,898 shares. Telos Cap Management has invested 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Point72 Asset Management Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,652 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 4,200 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 180,251 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 195,985 shares. Secor LP owns 45,109 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.19% or 40,976 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93 million for 20.78 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Cap Mngmt Lp reported 3.68% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 5.97 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Athena Lc owns 48,342 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc accumulated 28,625 shares. State Street has 13.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier Trust stated it has 4,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc stated it has 4.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13D Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.72M shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 375,000 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Illinois-based Pentwater Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nwi Management Lp owns 450,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Contrarian Mgmt Limited Com holds 4.31 million shares or 3.33% of its portfolio.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 685 shares to 11,404 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,276 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).