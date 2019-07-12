Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Resorts & Casinos company, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.27% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Caesars Entertainment Corporation has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.69% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Caesars Entertainment Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.80% 0.50% Industry Average 5.27% 13.98% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Caesars Entertainment Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 244.88M 4.65B 33.99

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Caesars Entertainment Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Industry Average 0.00 2.45 3.44 2.71

$12.25 is the consensus price target of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, with a potential upside of 4.17%. As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 47.34%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesars Entertainment Corporation 2.91% -2.13% -2.34% 7.87% -26.85% 35.2% Industry Average 2.63% 5.10% 7.59% 19.68% 9.03% 18.34%

For the past year Caesars Entertainment Corporation has stronger performance than Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caesars Entertainment Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s peers have 1.09 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s peers are 39.42% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.