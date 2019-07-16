CAE Inc. (CAE) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowered By $494,305 Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. T_CAE’s profit would be $71.88 million giving it 33.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, CAE Inc.’s analysts see -43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 468,795 shares traded. CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.59 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,521 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.20 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.