CAE Inc. (CAE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of CAE Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CAE Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CAE Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.60% 5.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CAE Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. N/A 24 28.77 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

CAE Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CAE Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 54.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CAE Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year CAE Inc. has stronger performance than CAE Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

CAE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. CAE Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that CAE Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CAE Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CAE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors CAE Inc.’s rivals beat CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.