CAE Inc. (CAE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CAE Inc. has 73.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.1% of CAE Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CAE Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.70% 5.20% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CAE Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. N/A 23 27.71 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

CAE Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio CAE Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CAE Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 52.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CAE Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year CAE Inc. has weaker performance than CAE Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

CAE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. CAE Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that CAE Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s rivals are 8.93% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

CAE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors CAE Inc.’s competitors beat CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.