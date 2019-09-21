CAE Inc. (CAE) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Comparison side by side

Both CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77 Hexcel Corporation 76 3.04 N/A 3.36 24.31

In table 1 we can see CAE Inc. and Hexcel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hexcel Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CAE Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CAE Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3% Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 10%

Risk & Volatility

CAE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. In other hand, Hexcel Corporation has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CAE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Hexcel Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Hexcel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CAE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CAE Inc. and Hexcel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hexcel Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Hexcel Corporation is $85.5, which is potential 3.01% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CAE Inc. and Hexcel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 94.1%. CAE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92% Hexcel Corporation -2.17% 0.59% 15.76% 20.31% 19.53% 42.59%

For the past year CAE Inc. was more bullish than Hexcel Corporation.

Summary

Hexcel Corporation beats CAE Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.