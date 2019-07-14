CAE Inc. (CAE) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Contrasting side by side

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. 23 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71 Astrotech Corporation 4 178.05 N/A -2.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see CAE Inc. and Astrotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2% Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -276.7% -217.4%

Volatility and Risk

CAE Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Astrotech Corporation is 115.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.15 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of CAE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Astrotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CAE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.4% of Astrotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34% Astrotech Corporation 1.86% 3.5% -21.15% 21.14% 96.92% -19.5%

For the past year CAE Inc. has 28.34% stronger performance while Astrotech Corporation has -19.5% weaker performance.

Summary

CAE Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Astrotech Corporation.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.