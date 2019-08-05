CAE Inc. (CAE) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Last Week Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Big Yellow Group Plc had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. See Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 14 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. CAE’s profit would be $53.33 million giving it 33.60 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, CAE Inc.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 4,724 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. It has a 26.88 P/E ratio. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CAE to train over 700 new pilots for Southwest Airlines’ Destination 225° program – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell 33% Of Your Portfolio – A Step-By-Step Method – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2020 first quarter financial results and conference call – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 1,004 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 47,500 shares. Citigroup has 42,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.02% or 685,069 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 103,658 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 50,016 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 220 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 493,618 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 2.07 million shares. Ajo L P holds 78,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial owns 11.30 million shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 465,268 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 520 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 1.53 million shares.

More news for Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Big Yellow Group Plc’s (LON:BYG) 3.4% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 17, 2019 is yet another important article.