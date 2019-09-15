Cae (CAE) Shares Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Its Stake; Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 999,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The hedge fund held 10.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.72 million, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 126,293 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 256,788 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,489 shares to 63,306 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 503,227 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Korea invested in 0.01% or 100,800 shares. 463,642 are owned by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc. Letko Brosseau And invested in 0.67% or 2.47M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 456,636 shares. 258,352 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.1% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Comml Bank Of America De has 352,207 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1,348 shares. Cwm reported 334 shares stake. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd invested in 3.44% or 3.06 million shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). British Columbia Inv Management reported 368,739 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 758,522 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 14,082 shares.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CAE’s profit will be $50.73M for 32.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.