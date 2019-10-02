Cae (CAE) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Anheuser (BUD) Shares Rose, Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Its Stake by $8.48 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 76,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 220,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54M, down from 296,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 834,841 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 147,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 368,739 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, down from 515,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 204,559 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 97,658 shares to 149,219 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 42,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 514,469 are owned by D E Shaw &. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 177,135 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 4.31 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp holds 215,182 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Carroll Associate Inc has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 2 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 334 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested in 13,534 shares. 24,479 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Company. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 34,741 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 508,889 shares. Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Fiera Capital reported 3.34M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CAE’s profit will be $50.64M for 32.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation holds 216,633 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beacon has invested 0.37% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 16,575 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability owns 10,780 shares. Roundview Ltd holds 0.15% or 7,330 shares. Moreover, Check Capital Management Ca has 0.14% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Foundation invested in 168,819 shares. Creative Planning invested in 20,946 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bollard Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.15% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.05% or 2.07M shares. Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 68,866 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,347 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,003 shares. Sather Group Inc stated it has 5,389 shares.