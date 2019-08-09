Cae (CAE) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Cut Position; Bruni J V & Company Has Decreased Its Ventas (VTR) Holding as Valuation Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 50,016 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 72,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 50,565 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 655,413 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $355.22M for 18.99 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $54.10 million for 33.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.