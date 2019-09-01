Cae (CAE) Holding Held by Uss Investment Management Ltd; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.12M, up from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 512,663 shares traded or 134.52% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CAE, Inc. (CAE) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CAE’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CAE, Inc. (CAE) CEO Marc Parent on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.26 million were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 20,612 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 42,629 shares in its portfolio. Uss Inv Mngmt owns 6.01M shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 1.49 million shares. Mondrian Invest Prtn Ltd holds 2.91% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James & Associates has 99,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.14% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 681,641 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 14,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 220 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 816,700 shares. Ent Ser accumulated 0% or 76 shares. 11.30 million are held by Mackenzie Fincl.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $39.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).