Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Reaches $13.00 52-Week High; MOUNT GIBSON IRON LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (MTGRF) SI Decreased By 30.18%

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:MTGRF) had a decrease of 30.18% in short interest. MTGRF’s SI was 210,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.18% from 301,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.565 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Cadiz Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 395,932 are held by State Street Corp. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0.02% or 254,510 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 2,940 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,205 shares. Elkhorn Partnership holds 2.54% or 436,800 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 21,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 4,814 shares stake. Odey Asset Group Ltd reported 847,585 shares. Arrowstreet L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 50,108 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Hightower Advsrs stated it has 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $350.57 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

Since July 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity. Water Asset Management LLC sold $8.80M worth of stock.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company has market cap of $562.63 million. The firm primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

