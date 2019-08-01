Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Reaches $11.99 After 6.00% Up Move; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Aecom (ACM) Position

The stock of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 338,839 shares traded or 73.70% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would CauseThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $322.93M company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $12.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CDZI worth $19.38M more.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Aecom (ACM) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 245,731 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.51M shares with $133.78M value, up from 4.26M last quarter. Aecom now has $5.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 234,954 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 67,881 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Glenmede Tru Communications Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,889 shares. 327,071 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Bessemer owns 626 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.07% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Somerset accumulated 834 shares. 49,653 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invests. First Republic Inv Inc reported 110,626 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 69,607 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Alphaone Invest Service Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 30,891 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 245 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Cadiz Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 160,471 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) or 15,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 254,510 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 28,208 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 50,108 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Paloma Prtnrs holds 0% or 15,205 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 21,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 924,123 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Intl Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 14,418 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 201,040 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 1,834 shares. Northern Corporation owns 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 291,128 shares.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $322.93 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

