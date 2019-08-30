Cadiz (CDZI) Market Valuation Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Its Position; Caterpillar (CAT) Share Price Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $429,300

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 36,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 847,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 811,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 166,864 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 1.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 44,203 shares to 150,525 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 113,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,242 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.34% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,750 shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Highvista Strategies has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,800 shares. Enterprise Serv Corporation has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Regent Investment Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,475 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.48% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 17,575 shares. Wright Invsts Serv invested in 11,587 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cwm Limited Co owns 2,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd has invested 1.68% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 134,475 shares to 417,830 shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CDZI shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma reported 15,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wafra invested in 0.05% or 139,030 shares. 1,834 are held by Ameritas Inv. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 50,108 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,421 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 88,200 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 31,500 shares in its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Water Asset Llc reported 2.97 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 28,208 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 16,221 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc owns 61,187 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 254,510 shares.

