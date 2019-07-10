Cadinha & Co Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $1.55 Million; Valuation Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.65M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 7.99 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares to 682,419 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,500 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,050 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).