Cadinha & Co Increased Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $1.55 Million as Stock Declined; Vale Sa (VALE) Position Raised by Capital Fund Management Sa

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 4124.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 27.21M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,135 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 6,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66M shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,198 shares to 3,502 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tesaro Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSRO).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vale convicted in Brazil court for dam breach damages – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Rose a Hefty 28% in the First Six Months of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron ore miners slide as Vale approved to resume mining at Vargem Grande – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Vale’s Q2 Iron Ore Production Takes Tumble – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Argent Trust reported 4,353 shares. Intersect Cap Lc invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer holds 0.79% or 1.29 million shares. Cookson Peirce Co stated it has 1.97% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bryn Mawr holds 0.03% or 3,612 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Salem Invest Counselors owns 21,910 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 3.22 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 50 shares. 87,051 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,830 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.06M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 292,754 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De has 8.23 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.