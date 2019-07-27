Cadinha & Co Decreased Coca (KO) Position By $529,460; Tiger Eye Capital Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 80,040 shares with $21.33M value, down from 91,040 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $151.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 24.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 35,050 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 46,560 last quarter. Coca now has $231.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 6,221 shares to 56,740 valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A stake by 1,600 shares and now owns 14,643 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 749,522 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company owns 73,134 shares. Grand Jean, California-based fund reported 4,345 shares. Oak Ridge Lc stated it has 0.87% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rbo & Com Limited Com owns 3.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 284,156 shares. Brinker Cap holds 65,732 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Albion Fincl Grp Ut has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regions Fin holds 2.47M shares. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 16,095 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Stockton has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,293 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc holds 1.64% or 91,317 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 5.66M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board has 6.07 million shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department stated it has 162,472 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.15% or 22,593 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 21,742 shares valued at $1.06M were sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,888 are owned by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Amer Research & Mgmt has 37,926 shares. 290,001 were accumulated by Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Comm holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,400 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,452 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg accumulated 2.03 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 933 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 1.94 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Division accumulated 7,840 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 60,788 shares. Kistler invested in 562 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.