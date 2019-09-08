Cadinha & Co Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Suntrust Banks Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Lowered by $6.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 162,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 153,830 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 316,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.89 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS & FIBROGEN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT IN HEMODIALYSIS CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Enters Agreement With Luye Pharma Over Rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA: IMPACT OF TRUMP’S DRUG PRICING EFFORT HARD TO PREDICT; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 pct; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 23.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Week In Review: PAG Pays $540 Million For 58% Stake In Hisun BioRay, A China Biotech – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,536 shares to 23,211 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 94,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $273.69 million for 53.52 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 90,650 shares to 164,185 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 61,301 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce And Co holds 716 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 480 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 20,351 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,533 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 365 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,977 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.29% or 3,867 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd holds 3.38% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 24,885 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 81,720 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.06% or 1,634 shares. 51 were reported by Earnest Prtn Llc. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 7,155 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 32,189 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.26% or 26,394 shares.