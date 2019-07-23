Cadinha & Co Boosted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $363,242; Stock Price Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 57.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 11,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 19,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.01. About 1.85M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 1,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,003 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 117,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.1. About 830,138 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares to 1,060 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,767 shares. Birinyi Incorporated invested in 1,500 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,426 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,343 shares. Albion Fin Grp Ut holds 34,179 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.14% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Lc stated it has 72 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 14,487 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru invested in 1.39% or 13,021 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 5.11M shares. Farmers Fincl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 420 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,518 shares. Voya Investment Lc owns 302,185 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors owns 0.63% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,093 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,849 shares to 192,777 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 15,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).