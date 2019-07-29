Cadinha & Co Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; SONASOFT (SSFT) Shorts Increased By 82.35%

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc acquired 6,052 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 106,285 shares with $12.54 million value, up from 100,233 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 10.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data

SONASOFT CORP (OTCMKTS:SSFT) had an increase of 82.35% in short interest. SSFT’s SI was 43,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 82.35% from 23,800 shares previously. With 35,700 avg volume, 1 days are for SONASOFT CORP (OTCMKTS:SSFT)’s short sellers to cover SSFT’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 57,861 shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Sonasoft Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSFT) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Sonasoft Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonasoft (SSFT) and Cornerstone Technologies, a Sonasoft Company, Announce 2018 Fiscal Year-end Revenues of $979K and $10.4M Respectively; Combined Revenue Estimated Over $11M with 1900% Increase YoY – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Sonasoft appoints Frank Velasquez as the new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonasoft Corp. ‘Share Rollup’ Converts 178M Shares (48 Percent) into Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Sonasoft Corp. provides email archiving and business continuity software and services for small and mid-sized business. The company has market cap of $26.51 million. The firm offers SonaVault email archiving software that offloads the email server and stores them in a different server; SonaCloud, a cloud email archiving solution; SonaSecure, an email security and email continuity cloud solution for on-premise and cloud email systems; and SonaMigration, which safely migrates NearPoint or Mimosa email archives to PST format, as well as email archiving and eDiscovery appliances. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides data protection, disaster recovery, and virtualization solutions.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp has 334,310 shares for 5.09% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Limited Liability stated it has 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Int Ca has 117,422 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,449 shares. Private Tru Company Na stated it has 127,635 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp reported 1.36% stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc invested in 914,963 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 752,203 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,477 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 457,403 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,452 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 123,038 shares. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus (Uk) Ltd reported 14.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya.